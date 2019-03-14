84,599 Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Acquired by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 84,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 491,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,573. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 68.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $599.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

WARNING: “84,599 Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Acquired by Maven Securities LTD” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/84599-shares-in-crescent-point-energy-corp-cpg-acquired-by-maven-securities-ltd.html.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.