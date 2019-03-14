8X8 (EGHT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. 8X8 has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $23.50.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $89.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.57 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in 8X8 by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.