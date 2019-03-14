9,300 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in HSBC by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HSBC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $41.04. 67,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $163.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. HSBC has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.80.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

