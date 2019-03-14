Abacus Planning Group Inc. Grows Position in BOK Financial Co. (BOKF)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 230.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.69 per share, with a total value of $138,111.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,666.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Kaiser bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.83 per share, for a total transaction of $257,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,800 shares of company stock worth $533,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOKF. BidaskClub lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on BOK Financial to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.95.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $86.42 on Thursday. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $422.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.33 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.50%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

