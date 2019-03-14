Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $435,000 in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,610,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,576,000 after acquiring an additional 562,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 827.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 474,360 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPT. BidaskClub cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ HPT opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $29.43.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.02 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

