Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 88,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises 2.2% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,334,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,380,000 after acquiring an additional 257,243 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,090,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,134 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 315.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,155,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,233.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,242,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,652 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,754,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $179,425,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY stock opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XRAY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

