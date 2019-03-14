Abacus Planning Group Inc. Takes $1.20 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,047,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $121.97 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $137.85.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

