Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) Shares Bought by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,485 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of IAF opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%.

About Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

