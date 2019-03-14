Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Abraxas Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 30.57% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXAS opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, CEO Robert L. G. Watson bought 174,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $199,103.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,148.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 357,884 shares of company stock valued at $407,816 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

