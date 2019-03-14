Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Abraxas Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 30.57% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

NASDAQ AXAS opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $223.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.51. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

In related news, CEO Robert L. G. Watson purchased 174,652 shares of Abraxas Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $199,103.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,394,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,148.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 357,884 shares of company stock valued at $407,816 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

