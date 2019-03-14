Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,002 Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 109.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 69,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $46,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $7,587,316.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

CAKE opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $585.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.71 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of November 20, 2018, it operated 217 company-owned restaurants, including 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

