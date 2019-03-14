Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,224 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTBI stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $770.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $48.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

CTBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

