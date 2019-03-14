Accuvest Global Advisors Has $341,000 Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO)

Accuvest Global Advisors cut its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $96.03 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.17. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.50 to $93.44 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.92.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

