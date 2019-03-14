Accuvest Global Advisors Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 97,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,445,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,314,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 80,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM opened at $42.69 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $49.86.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

