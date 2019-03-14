Achaogen (AKAO) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 4711388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Specifically, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan sold 2,354,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $1,412,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,667,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,324.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan sold 520,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $327,664.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,667,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,460,340.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,882,120 shares of company stock worth $1,747,575. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKAO. ValuEngine raised shares of Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Achaogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its position in shares of Achaogen by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 2,864,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 490,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Achaogen by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Achaogen by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Achaogen in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Achaogen by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 372,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achaogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKAO)

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

