Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,014,107 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the February 15th total of 8,726,370 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,943,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on AKAO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Achaogen in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Achaogen in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAO opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Achaogen has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan sold 2,354,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $1,412,404.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,667,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,324.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan sold 520,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $327,664.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,667,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,460,340.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,882,120 shares of company stock worth $1,747,575 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Achaogen by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Achaogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Achaogen by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Achaogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

