Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 47.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,046,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038,507 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 179.5% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 6,890,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,558,905 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 5,167.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,853,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 96.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,789,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117,855 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 31.9% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,001,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $51.27.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 44.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Vertical Group upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Twenty-First Century Fox Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

