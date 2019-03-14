Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 11,062 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $9,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,962 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 673,732.9% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,125,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,170,000 after purchasing an additional 882,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,143,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,400,000 after purchasing an additional 701,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 12,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $1,917,231.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 25,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total transaction of $4,014,728.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 600,774 shares of company stock valued at $91,688,069. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $159.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.14%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

