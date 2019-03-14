Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617,322 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.23% of Activision Blizzard worth $80,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

NASDAQ:ATVI remained flat at $$43.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,929,339. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/activision-blizzard-inc-atvi-shares-bought-by-baillie-gifford-co.html.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.