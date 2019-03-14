AdHive (ADH) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. AdHive has a market cap of $300,275.00 and approximately $6,197.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AdHive has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One AdHive token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdHive alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000157 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000043 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Profile

AdHive (ADH) is a token. It was first traded on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.