Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Shares Up 6.5%

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) shot up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.61. 553,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 641,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADIL. ValuEngine cut shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

