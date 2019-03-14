adidas (ADS) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, February 28th. HSBC set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €222.86 ($259.14).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €210.60 ($244.88) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

