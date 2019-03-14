adidas (ADS) Given a €265.00 Price Target by Macquarie Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €265.00 ($308.14) price target from investment analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. UBS Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €222.86 ($259.14).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €211.20 ($245.58) on Thursday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

