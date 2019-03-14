Adobe (ADBE) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.Adobe also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.80-7.80 EPS.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.69. 3,556,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Adobe has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $277.61. The stock has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Nomura set a $315.00 target price on Adobe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.44.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total value of $608,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $7,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,435,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,344 shares of company stock worth $69,007,648. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

