Adobe Inc (ADBE) Position Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 519,837 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,305 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $117,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Questar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 36,615 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Adobe by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $264.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total value of $608,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,344 shares of company stock worth $69,007,648 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.44.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

