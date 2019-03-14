ADT (ADT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADT. ValuEngine upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on ADT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. ADT has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ADT by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,434,166 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,040 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,813,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,168,705 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $48,534,000 after acquiring an additional 728,797 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of burglary, video, access control, fire and smoke alarm, and medical alert solutions to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers professionally monitored security solutions; and interactive home and business automation solutions that are designed to control access, react to movement, and sense carbon monoxide, flooding, and changes in temperature or other environmental conditions, as well as address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

