AdultChain (XXX) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

AdultChain (CURRENCY:XXX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. AdultChain has a total market capitalization of $19,576.00 and $27.00 worth of AdultChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AdultChain has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One AdultChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdultChain alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00048395 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00194667 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00070759 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007853 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000209 BTC.

AdultChain Coin Profile

AdultChain (CRYPTO:XXX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2014. AdultChain’s total supply is 54,917,266 coins and its circulating supply is 49,917,231 coins. The official website for AdultChain is adultchain.xxx. AdultChain’s official Twitter account is @adultchain.

Buying and Selling AdultChain

AdultChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdultChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdultChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdultChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdultChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdultChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.