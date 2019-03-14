Advanced Medical Solutions Group (AMS) Receives Add Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock.

LON:AMS opened at GBX 310.50 ($4.06) on Wednesday. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.50 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 373.50 ($4.88). The firm has a market cap of $662.85 million and a PE ratio of 30.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the advanced wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded and OEM. The company offers natural and synthetic polymers for use in advanced wound care dressings under the ActivHeal brand; medical adhesives for closing and sealing tissue under the LiquiBand brand name; and sutures and haemostats for the medical device market under the RESORBA brand.

