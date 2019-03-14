Advantest (ATEYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Get Advantest alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Advantest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.97. Advantest has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advantest (ATEYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.