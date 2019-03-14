Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company discovers and develops novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 3.13.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3,285.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,256,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 6,072,019 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,958,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,443,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 753,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 480.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 479,406 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,292,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

