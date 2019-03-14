Advisor Group Inc. Buys 4,391 Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd (DGS)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DGS) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd by 31.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

DGS stock opened at $46.99 on Thursday. WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71.

WisdomTree Emerging Mkts Small Cp Div Fd Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

