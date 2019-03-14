Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Polarityte Inc (COOL)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:COOL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Polarityte were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Polarityte during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,009 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Polarityte alerts:

COOL stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Polarityte Inc has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $41.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/advisor-group-inc-has-1-28-million-position-in-polarityte-inc-cool.html.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc engages in the regenerative medicine and tissue engineering platform. The firm seeks to develop and obtain regulatory approval for technology that will utilize a patient’s own tissue substrates for the regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage, fat, blood vessels and nerves. Its products include SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CartTe, AdiposeTE, and NeuralTE.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:COOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.