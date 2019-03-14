Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Affiliated Managers’ shares have slightly underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well positioned for growth, based on successful partnerships, diverse product mix, focus on strengthening its retail market operations and improving AUM. Further, its enhanced capital deployment plan reflects a strong balance sheet position. However, high debt levels remain a major concern and might restrict the company from procuring additional finance. Moreover, the presence of substantial intangible assets on its balance sheet might hamper financials.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.12.

AMG stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $196.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Affiliated Managers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $187,424.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,756.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,295.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 649.1% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

