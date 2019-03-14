Ag Growth International Inc (AFN) Receives C$70.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.29.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

TSE AFN traded up C$2.13 on Friday, reaching C$60.84. The stock had a trading volume of 131,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,523. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.59. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$43.76 and a 12-month high of C$64.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.80%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.