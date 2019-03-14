Agenus (AGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AGEN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.09. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Agenus by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Agenus by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

