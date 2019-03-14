AGF Investments America Inc. Increases Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 627.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1,556.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MO opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.36. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

