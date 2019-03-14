Agility Health Inc (CVE:AHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and a P/E ratio of 0.12.

Get Agility Health alerts:

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/agility-health-ahi-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-01.html.

Agility Health Company Profile (CVE:AHI)

Agility Health, Inc provides rehabilitation services through its clinics. It operates through Hospital Contract Services, Long-Term Care Contract Services, Outpatient Services, Industrial Rehabilation, and Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech pathology services, as well as clinical management software to provide care and treatment in the areas of orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and various other injuries and conditions.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Agility Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agility Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.