AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NXGN)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nextgen Healthcare were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $148,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,770,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,298,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nextgen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,990,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,053. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $130.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NXGN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/aimz-investment-advisors-llc-decreases-position-in-nextgen-healthcare-inc-nxgn.html.

Nextgen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.