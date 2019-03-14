AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up 1.5% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $69,326.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,644.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $90,133.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,856.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,173 shares of company stock valued at $273,316 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

TEVA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 345,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,556,232. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

