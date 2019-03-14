Aircastle (AYR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AYR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aircastle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aircastle from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aircastle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aircastle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AYR opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.74. Aircastle has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Aircastle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $292.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aircastle will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aircastle news, insider Michael Kriedberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $715,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,795.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 749,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 323,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,724,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. The company also invests in other aviation assets. As of December 31, 2017, its aircraft portfolio comprised 236 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 43 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

