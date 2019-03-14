Akita Drilling (AKT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Sunday.

Akita Drilling has a twelve month low of C$6.52 and a twelve month high of C$9.23.

About Akita Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

