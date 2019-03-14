Alcanna (CLIQ) Trading 6.9% Higher

Alcanna Inc (TSE:CLIQ) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.12. 283,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 122,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.79.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alcanna from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.93 million and a PE ratio of -6.18.

Alcanna Company Profile (TSE:CLIQ)

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, beers, and spirits in Canada and the United States. As of January 14, 2019, the company owned and operated 174 retail locations in Alberta, British Columbia; and Alaska, as well as 62 Alliance stores primarily under the Liquor Depot and Nova Cannabisâ brands.

