Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AXU stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/alexco-resource-axu-announces-earnings-results-hits-estimates.html.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.