Alfa Financial Software (ALFA) Raised to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 115 ($1.50).

Several other research firms have also commented on ALFA. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

Alfa Financial Software stock opened at GBX 162.40 ($2.12) on Monday. Alfa Financial Software has a 12 month low of GBX 325 ($4.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 548 ($7.16).

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its solutions include point of sale, such as Web-based quotation, multiple channels, and templates and business rules; originations, including credit and document management, and workflow and business rules; contract management comprising leases and loans, reporting and business intelligence, customer, asset and contract management, and bad debt management; and wholesale consisting of dealer portal, audit, and entire unit lifecycle.

