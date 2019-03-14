Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Senior Officer Ian Edward Robertson Sells 277,594 Shares

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) Senior Officer Ian Edward Robertson sold 277,594 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$4,163,271.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,318,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,767,283.55.

Shares of AQN opened at C$14.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 39.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12-month low of C$12.18 and a 12-month high of C$15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

