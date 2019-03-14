Alibaba Group (BABA) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alibaba Group’s analysis:

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $180.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The company has a market cap of $462.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alibaba Group (BABA) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/alibaba-group-baba-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.