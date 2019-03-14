Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) is Burleson & Company LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 4.6% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,733,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,284,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,615 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,311,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,484,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,190,307,000 after purchasing an additional 849,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,190,307,000 after purchasing an additional 849,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Alibaba Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,413,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,528,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,620,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,477,014. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $462.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.31. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

