Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stake Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68,461 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $141,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,733,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,284,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,615 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,691,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,054 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,051,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $997,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,653,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,743,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $180.70 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $462.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

