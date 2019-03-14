Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stake Lessened by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77,192 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $118,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 640.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.07.

NYSE BABA opened at $180.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $129.77 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $462.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

