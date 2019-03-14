Alleghany Co. (Y) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.25% of Alleghany worth $115,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $3,553,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

NYSE:Y traded up $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $617.85. 955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $558.50 and a fifty-two week high of $666.00.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($4.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.31) by $0.96. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on Y. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alleghany from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alleghany Co. (Y) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/14/alleghany-co-y-shares-sold-by-london-co-of-virginia.html.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.